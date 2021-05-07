Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Clorox Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Clorox in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $7.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.06.

CLX opened at $184.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.76. The Clorox has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

