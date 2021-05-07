Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$0.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

TSE:FRX traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.30. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459. The firm has a market cap of C$189.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.46. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of C$6.29 and a one year high of C$14.08.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

