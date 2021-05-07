Brokers Issue Forecasts for ESSA Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ESSA Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ESSA Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.49. ESSA Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 18.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 28,948 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 132,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

