Brokerages Set Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Target Price at $10.30

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

PSTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. Pluristem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). Research analysts forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.