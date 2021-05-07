Brokerages Set Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Price Target at $47.20

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on OTRK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Ontrak by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 84,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ontrak by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 27.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTRK traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.02 million, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.44. Ontrak has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ontrak will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

