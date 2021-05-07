Brokerages Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target at $130.67

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

KOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital cut Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Kodiak Sciences stock traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.84. 395,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,938. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.79 and its 200-day moving average is $133.71. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,777 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,263 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $170,035,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $29,427,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,961,000 after buying an additional 401,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

