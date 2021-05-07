Brokerages Set Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) PT at $6.25

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of HL traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.29. 25,124,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,517,033. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.40, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.44 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 16.7% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Hecla Mining by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 320,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

