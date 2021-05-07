Brokerages Set GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Target Price at $4.96

Shares of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.96.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLOG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.80 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

NYSE:GLOG opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. GasLog has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.34.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GasLog will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in GasLog by 2,417.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in GasLog in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in GasLog in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GasLog in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in GasLog in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

