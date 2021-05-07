Brokerages Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT at $90.67

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,637,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,314 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,908 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,986,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,967,000 after purchasing an additional 222,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.64. 10,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,727. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $115.77. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.68.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

