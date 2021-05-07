Brokerages Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Target Price at $68.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

ELS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.54. The company had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average of $62.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $69.77.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,171,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,209,000 after purchasing an additional 749,526 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,024,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,912,000 after purchasing an additional 681,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 284.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,217,000 after purchasing an additional 656,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

