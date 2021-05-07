Brokerages Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Target Price at $32.50

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,480.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 125,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 168.7% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 129,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 81,285 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 312,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARMK traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,781. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Aramark has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

