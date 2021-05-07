Brokerages Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.77 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will announce sales of $187.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.40 million and the highest is $189.14 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $99.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $775.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $770.08 million to $780.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $855.80 million, with estimates ranging from $845.10 million to $866.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRI shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. CL King lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $299,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter worth approximately $515,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 225,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 550,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after buying an additional 231,061 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 26,469 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SRI opened at $33.18 on Friday. Stoneridge has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $38.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

