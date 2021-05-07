Brokerages Expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will report sales of $92.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.00 million and the lowest is $86.00 million. Perion Network reported sales of $60.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $400.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $399.82 million to $401.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $443.91 million, with estimates ranging from $411.90 million to $472.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perion Network.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PERI. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 223,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 393.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PERI stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 35,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,686. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Perion Network has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $580.90 million, a PE ratio of 63.52, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.