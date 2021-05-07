Brokerages Expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to report sales of $6.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.48 million and the lowest is $6.10 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance posted sales of $4.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $27.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $29.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $27.82 million, with estimates ranging from $25.60 million to $30.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st.

Shares of NREF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $20.90. 298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a current ratio of 1,712.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NREF. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

