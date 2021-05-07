Brokerages Expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greif’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.02. Greif reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89. Greif has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $65.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $498,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Greif by 18.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 91,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Greif by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

