Brokerages Expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Genmab A/S posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 110,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after purchasing an additional 95,820 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 52.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 0.7% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 146,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $37.48. 28,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,748. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

