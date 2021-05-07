Brokerages Expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.07).

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.07.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 106,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,436. The stock has a market cap of $101.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $6.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 44.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

