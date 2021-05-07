Brokerages Expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to Post $0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.46. BrightView also reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.70 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BV shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

BV traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $18.84. 2,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,587. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. BrightView has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp increased its position in BrightView by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BrightView by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BrightView by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in BrightView by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

