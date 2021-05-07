Brokerages Anticipate Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will report sales of $153.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $159.20 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $150.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year sales of $527.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $522.65 million to $536.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $582.10 million, with estimates ranging from $562.10 million to $594.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%.

MPAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $82,487.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at $10,126,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,448,000 after acquiring an additional 88,283 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,758,000 after acquiring an additional 61,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 49,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 334.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 29,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MPAA stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.20 million, a PE ratio of 156.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $26.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.