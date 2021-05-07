Brokerages Anticipate GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. GTT Communications posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GTT Communications.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE GTT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,052. GTT Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $90.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GTT Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GTT Communications by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 15,619 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GTT Communications by 654.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 102,144 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in GTT Communications by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GTT Communications (GTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.