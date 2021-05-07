Brokerages Anticipate Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Post $0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Edap Tms reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EDAP shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Edap Tms by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000.

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $195.41 million, a PE ratio of -111.67 and a beta of 1.92. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

