Brokerages Anticipate Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.14 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will post sales of $30.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.63 billion and the lowest is $29.44 billion. Centene posted sales of $27.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $121.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.13 billion to $123.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $124.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.61 billion to $128.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,883 shares of company stock worth $1,744,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,010,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,775. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $72.31.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

