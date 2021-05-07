Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $41,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after buying an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,634,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,552,171,000 after buying an additional 114,033 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

AVGO stock traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $454.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.75 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $470.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,490,793 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

