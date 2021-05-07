Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 590.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $448.58 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.75 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $183.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.46.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,793 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

