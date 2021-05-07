BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,738 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $37,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $11.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $495.30. 44,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,462. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.01 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $491.34 and its 200 day moving average is $479.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $236.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,528 shares of company stock worth $9,417,808 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

