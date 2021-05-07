BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $46.34 Million in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 207,570 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $46,336,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.06% of SEA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SEA by 30.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 361,225 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $55,644,000 after acquiring an additional 85,041 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth about $372,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SEA by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 45,125 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in SEA by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

SE traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.75. 73,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,127,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.04 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $57.72 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

