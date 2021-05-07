BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $95.89 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,587,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,428,104 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $95,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 211,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,357,975. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.85.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

