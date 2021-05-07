BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $420.07 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,556,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 3.0% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.32% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $420,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,481,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179,570 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,548,000 after buying an additional 892,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.61.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.90. The company had a trading volume of 27,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.98. The stock has a market cap of $140.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $98.35.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8576 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

