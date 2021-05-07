BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Booking comprises 0.9% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Booking worth $120,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Booking by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in Booking by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in Booking by 2,327.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,286.00.

Shares of BKNG traded up $72.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,351.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,771. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,388.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,164.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $96.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,303.25 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.