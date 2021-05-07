Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 712 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 33,174 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in NIKE by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,537 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.85. The company had a trading volume of 480,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $219.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HSBC increased their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

