Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fortinet by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $4.51 on Friday, hitting $211.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,808. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 76.77, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $211.75.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total transaction of $1,117,460.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,525 shares of company stock worth $11,429,483. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.