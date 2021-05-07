Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 61,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $2,446,000. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.89. 2,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.83 and a 12-month high of $144.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.10.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,181 shares of company stock worth $1,826,464 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

