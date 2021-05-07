Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,162 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $57.98. The stock had a trading volume of 382,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,168,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

