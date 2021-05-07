Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 378 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,240,000 after acquiring an additional 136,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,819,000 after acquiring an additional 69,912 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,755,000 after buying an additional 105,928 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $407,141,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,671.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $25,712.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,879 shares of company stock worth $2,062,693 in the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $4.99 on Friday, reaching $263.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,777. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.24 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 120.68, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.37.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

