Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $155.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.29.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at $37,770,107.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $494,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,920,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,037,730. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 36,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $137.50 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $97.23 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 111.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.78.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

