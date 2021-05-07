Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Shares Down 3.6%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) shares traded down 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.06 and last traded at $17.14. 324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 66,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $472.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 50,950 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 211,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 19,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

