Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48, Yahoo Finance reports. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts updated its Q1 2021 guidance to 0.190-0.210 EPS.

Shares of BHR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.78. 1,254,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $278.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,071.72. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.