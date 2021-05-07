Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $38.41 and last traded at $38.63, with a volume of 26614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.34.

Specifically, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $70,339.75. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $31,742.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,319.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $842,109 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 130,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

