BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $47.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWA opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

