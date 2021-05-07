Boralex (TSE:BLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Boralex (TSE:BLX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$48.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLX. TD Securities lowered their target price on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.11.

Shares of BLX opened at C$35.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$26.75 and a 52-week high of C$56.70. The company has a market cap of C$3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yves Rheault sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$57,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$69,865.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

