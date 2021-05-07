Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.00 EPS

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $58.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,279.35. 432,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,771. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,388.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,164.35. The company has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,303.25 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Get Booking alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,295.68.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.