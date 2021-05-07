boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHOOY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. boohoo group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.00.

Get boohoo group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.54. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $105.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 0.82.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.