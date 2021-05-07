Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Sells 140 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $155,820,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.60. 40,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,478. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.14 and a 200 day moving average of $109.95. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $126.40.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

