Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Buys 511 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.29 on Friday, reaching $423.97. 359,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,875. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $422.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $408.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

