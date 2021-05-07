Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Buys 220 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $48.50. 8,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,410. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.64%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

