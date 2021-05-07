Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $37.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,308. The company has a market capitalization of $773.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.42. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

