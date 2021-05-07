Boenning Scattergood Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kingstone Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.23).

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.32 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 141,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is currently -17.98%.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

