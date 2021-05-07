BMO Capital Markets Raises First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.25 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FCR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

TSE FCR.UN traded up C$0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$17.99. The company had a trading volume of 147,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,131. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,460.00. First Capital Realty has a 1-year low of C$11.44 and a 1-year high of C$18.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.23.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

