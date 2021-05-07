BMO Capital Markets Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$1.35

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$1.35 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.

BBD.B has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.15 to C$1.20 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.85 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.92.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock remained flat at $C$0.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,958. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.98.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.