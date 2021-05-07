BMO Capital Markets Increases Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$170.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TSU. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$165.56.

Shares of TSU traded up C$7.42 on Friday, reaching C$157.42. 51,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,985. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$46.84 and a 12 month high of C$157.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$120.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$101.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$69.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 5.6700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

